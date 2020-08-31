Log In or Subscribe to read more
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
Commercial real estate market conditions ought to return to normal some time next year, according to a survey of mortgage and investment-sales brokers by Berkadia Things already are starting to revert to normalcy as property transaction activity...
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an abrupt halt to the churn, or turnover, in the loan portfolios held by mortgage REITs and other alternative lenders While interest rates are at historically low levels, which typically would result in...
Netstreit Corp, a Dallas owner of net-leased retail properties, has gone public through an initial offering of its common shares, making it the first REIT IPO of the year The company owns 163 properties with 31 million square feet in 34...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has issued $300 million of five-year senior secured notes with a coupon of 6375 percent The Orlando, Fla, REIT used some of the proceeds from the private offering, which priced at par, to repay about $194 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group is expected to turn over two of its shopping malls - the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, and Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wis - to the CMBS trusts that hold a total of $2282...
Credit Suisse has provided $715 million of mortgage financing against 368 properties with 71 million square feet that are net leased to single tenants and owned by American Finance Trust Inc Loan proceeds were used in part to retire a $497 million...
The United States hotel sector's recovery is expected to take longer than earlier predicted STR and Tourism Economics expect the national occupancy rate to end the year at 398 percent That's down from an earlier projection of 416 percent And...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage origination volumes plunged in the second quarter by 48 percent when compared with a year ago, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association The decline is based on a...