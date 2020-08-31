Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mark Stern, who had led West Coast acquisitions for Waterton Associates until three years ago, has joined JLL Capital Markets as managing director in its Chicago office In his new post, Stern will focus on investment sales involving Midwest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on operators of luxury and upper upscale hotels in large urban markets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, just one such operator, reported that July occupancy...
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an abrupt halt to the churn, or turnover, in the loan portfolios held by mortgage REITs and other alternative lenders While interest rates are at historically low levels, which typically would result in...
Netstreit Corp, a Dallas owner of net-leased retail properties, has gone public through an initial offering of its common shares, making it the first REIT IPO of the year The company owns 163 properties with 31 million square feet in 34...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has issued $300 million of five-year senior secured notes with a coupon of 6375 percent The Orlando, Fla, REIT used some of the proceeds from the private offering, which priced at par, to repay about $194 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group is expected to turn over two of its shopping malls - the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, and Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wis - to the CMBS trusts that hold a total of $2282...
Maria Hawthorne is retiring as PS Business Parks Inc's chief executive and president, effective Sept 1 Hawthorne, 60, has been on a medical leave of absence not related to coronavirus since April She will continue to serve on the Glendale,...
Credit Suisse has provided $715 million of mortgage financing against 368 properties with 71 million square feet that are net leased to single tenants and owned by American Finance Trust Inc Loan proceeds were used in part to retire a $497 million...
JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group is positioning itself to play a big role helping clients modify or sell loans against hotel properties It's named Kevin Davis, who had been managing director at the unit, senior managing director and head of debt...