Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas developer Oden Hughes is offering for sale the Amara Apartments, a 308-unit property in San Antonio JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the property, which opened last year at 19327 Talavera Ridge An asking...
Austin Business Journal Auctane LCC has agreed to a lease 105,385 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas The company, an operator of several e-commerce shipping software brands, is taking its space at The Grove at Shoal Creek mixed-use...
Austin Business Journal United Properties is looking to build a 280-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis multifamily developer wants to rezone the proposed property’s development site, which sits on 238 acres at 4329 and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Caruthers Cos has paid $1078 million, or $419,455/unit, for the 257-unit Pike 3400 apartment property in Arlington, Va, about six miles southwest of Washington, DC It bought the six-story...
Washington Business Journal Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc acquired the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie mall in Washington, DC, at a recent auction for $38 million, or $129/sf As reported, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, the...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $82 million, or $282,759/unit, for the 290-unit Solis Decatur apartment property at 1605 Church St in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Miami company, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 275-room Marriott at 3425 Solano Ave in Napa, Calif, for $100 million, or $363,636/room Whether the sale goes through remains to be seen as the Orlando,...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...