The Real Deal Judges for the New York State Appellate Division of the Supreme Court have ruled that developers can start work on three apartment projects in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood The unanimous decision rejected a challenge...
Real Estate NJ PCD Development is close to completing the 421-unit Atwater apartment property in Bogota, NJ The company intends to start leasing units to tenants by mid-September The Atwater, at 100 West Fort Lee Road, will have a mix of studio,...
Pittsburgh Business Times CA Ventures, a Chicago investment manager, is planning to develop a 296-unit apartment property at 3500 Forbes Ave, near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood The 10-story building...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Henson Development, Mission First and the Tran Group is planning to redevelop the vacant Old Town Mall in Baltimore into mixed uses The project, at 500 North Gay St, will include a 120-room hotel, 220...
The Real Deal HFZ Capital has extended its lease at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan, settling a dispute with Greenway Mews Realty, which owns the building Earlier this week, Greenway Mews filed a lawsuit claiming HFZ Capital did not pay rent...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan’s Supreme Court against US Polo Assn, claiming the retailer owes $12 million in unpaid rent and interest for its space at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...
REBusiness Online Sussex Capital Group has paid $264 million, or $272,164/unit for the 97-unit Mountain View Manor Apartments at 21700-34 Septo St in Los Angeles The gated complex was developed in 1977 and has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units...
Baltimore Business Journal David S Brown Enterprises Ltd is constructing a 224-room Marriott hotel at 10101 Grand Central Ave in Owings Mills, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Baltimore The 10-story hotel, which is set to open next summer, will...