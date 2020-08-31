Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
Houston Business Journal Nitya Capital has bought One Westchase Tower Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building in Houston Griffin Partners sold the 12-story property at 10777 Westheimer The purchase price was not disclosed, but it was valued at...
Austin Business Journal Auctane LCC has agreed to a lease 105,385 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas The company, an operator of several e-commerce shipping software brands, is taking its space at The Grove at Shoal Creek mixed-use...
Austin Business Journal United Properties is looking to build a 280-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis multifamily developer wants to rezone the proposed property’s development site, which sits on 238 acres at 4329 and...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties is offering for sale the Reston Arboretum, the 95,337-square-foot office building at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Colliers International to market the property, which opened in...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Kazian Development Partners is planning to build a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The eight-story property is being built as part of the District 121 mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News NorthPoint Development has filed plans to build a 253,000-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the industrial property, which is being planned for a development site at 7101 South Cooper St, is...
Dallas Morning News A venture of CAF Capital Partners and Generic Management has purchased Broadstone Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Alliance Residential sold the five-story property, at 1025 Preston...
Dallas Morning News Hilltop Residential has purchased the Lyla, a 240-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas JLB Residential sold the complex, which it had built in a venture with Crow Holdings The sales price was not...