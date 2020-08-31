Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
Houston Business Journal Nitya Capital has bought One Westchase Tower Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building in Houston Griffin Partners sold the 12-story property at 10777 Westheimer The purchase price was not disclosed, but it was valued at...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas developer Oden Hughes is offering for sale the Amara Apartments, a 308-unit property in San Antonio JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the property, which opened last year at 19327 Talavera Ridge An asking...
Austin Business Journal Auctane LCC has agreed to a lease 105,385 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas The company, an operator of several e-commerce shipping software brands, is taking its space at The Grove at Shoal Creek mixed-use...
The Real Deal Judges for the New York State Appellate Division of the Supreme Court have ruled that developers can start work on three apartment projects in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood The unanimous decision rejected a challenge...
Real Estate NJ PCD Development is close to completing the 421-unit Atwater apartment property in Bogota, NJ The company intends to start leasing units to tenants by mid-September The Atwater, at 100 West Fort Lee Road, will have a mix of studio,...
SFGate Pinterest has paid $895 million to terminate its lease for 490,000 square feet of office space at the planned 88 Bluxome mixed-use development in San Francisco The social media company’s decision to terminate the lease is part of its...
Pittsburgh Business Times CA Ventures, a Chicago investment manager, is planning to develop a 296-unit apartment property at 3500 Forbes Ave, near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood The 10-story building...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Henson Development, Mission First and the Tran Group is planning to redevelop the vacant Old Town Mall in Baltimore into mixed uses The project, at 500 North Gay St, will include a 120-room hotel, 220...