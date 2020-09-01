Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Atlantic Capital Partners and Gateway Ventures has proposed building a 742-bed student-housing property in downtown Atlanta The 247-unit property has proposed for a less-than-one-acre development site at John...
Atlanta Business Chronicle CIP Real Estate LLC has purchased the 12 million-square-foot Gwinnett Commons industrial complex in suburban Atlanta for $1266 million, or $10550/sf A partnership of Westmount Realty Capital and Quilvest Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal RealOp Investments has sold a 298,753-square-foot industrial property at 11524 Wilmar Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for $141 million, or about $4720/sf MSS Solutions, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company that had...
Mountain View Capital LLC has paid $526 million, or $253,000/unit, for the 200-unit Volta at Voyager apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the complex, at 11275 Nahcolite Point, from Bayley Yandell Development,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $407 million, or $154,167/unit, for the 264-unit Magnolia Terrace apartments in Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Radco Cos of...
Westmount Realty Capital has paid $309 million, or $4354/sf, for 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd, a 709,652-square-foot distribution facility in suburban Nashville, Tenn The Dallas investment manager bought the fully leased property in Mt Juliet,...