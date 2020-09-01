Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on operators of luxury and upper upscale hotels in large urban markets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, just one such operator, reported that July occupancy...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lundin Development Co, which just months ago was able to negotiate a five-year term extension of the $2016 million CMBS loan against its Showcase at Indio retail property in Indio, Calif, has just managed...
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by a Pimco investment fund has negotiated a six-month debt-service deferral agreement, through October, for a $240 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 20 select-service and extended...
Commercial real estate market conditions ought to return to normal some time next year, according to a survey of mortgage and investment-sales brokers by Berkadia Things already are starting to revert to normalcy as property transaction activity...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group is expected to turn over two of its shopping malls - the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, and Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wis - to the CMBS trusts that hold a total of $2282...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the giant Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn, has declined by 16 percent to $194 billion The latest appraisal, highlighted this morning by Wells Fargo Securities' CMBS research...