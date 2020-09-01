Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Atlantic Capital Partners and Gateway Ventures has proposed building a 742-bed student-housing property in downtown Atlanta The 247-unit property has proposed for a less-than-one-acre development site at John...
Reading Eagle Namdar Realty Group has acquired the 800,000-square-foot Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pa, about four miles east of Reading, Pa The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property, at 1665 State Hill Road, from Allied Properties of...
Dallas Morning News CT Realty Partners is developing a 330,000-square-foot office and industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The project, dubbed Stadium Logistics Center, is being built on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
Dallas Business Journal Freshpet Inc is breaking ground this fall on a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Ennis, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of Dallas The Secaucus, NJ, pet food maker is building the property on about 74 acres along...
PCCP LLC has provided $98 million of financing for the development of Mercer Industrial Park, a proposed 12 million-square-foot property that a venture of Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Edge Principal Advisors plans to build in Hamilton Township,...
Austin Business Journal United Properties is looking to build a 280-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis multifamily developer wants to rezone the proposed property’s development site, which sits on 238 acres at 4329 and...