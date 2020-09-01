Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle CIP Real Estate LLC has purchased the 12 million-square-foot Gwinnett Commons industrial complex in suburban Atlanta for $1266 million, or $10550/sf A partnership of Westmount Realty Capital and Quilvest Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group has paid $359 million, or about $5485/sf, for a pair of vacant industrial properties totaling 654,550 square feet in suburban Charlotte, NC Scannell Properties sold the buildings, the 460,880-sf 2104...
Charlotte Business Journal RealOp Investments has sold a 298,753-square-foot industrial property at 11524 Wilmar Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for $141 million, or about $4720/sf MSS Solutions, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company that had...
Mountain View Capital LLC has paid $526 million, or $253,000/unit, for the 200-unit Volta at Voyager apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the complex, at 11275 Nahcolite Point, from Bayley Yandell Development,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $407 million, or $154,167/unit, for the 264-unit Magnolia Terrace apartments in Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Radco Cos of...
Westmount Realty Capital has paid $309 million, or $4354/sf, for 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd, a 709,652-square-foot distribution facility in suburban Nashville, Tenn The Dallas investment manager bought the fully leased property in Mt Juliet,...
Reading Eagle Namdar Realty Group has acquired the 800,000-square-foot Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pa, about four miles east of Reading, Pa The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property, at 1665 State Hill Road, from Allied Properties of...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $1071 million, or $25682/sf, for the 417,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Portfolio in Santa Clara, Calif The non-traded REIT purchased the four-building property, at 3510-3550 Bassett St, from a venture...
Colorado Real Estate Journal Mark IV Capital has bought the 122,806-square-foot Centerra Industrial Building IV in Loveland, Colo, for $3263 million, or $26570/sf The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the warehouse property, on 2064 acres at...