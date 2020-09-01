Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle CIP Real Estate LLC has purchased the 12 million-square-foot Gwinnett Commons industrial complex in suburban Atlanta for $1266 million, or $10550/sf A partnership of Westmount Realty Capital and Quilvest Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group has paid $359 million, or about $5485/sf, for a pair of vacant industrial properties totaling 654,550 square feet in suburban Charlotte, NC Scannell Properties sold the buildings, the 460,880-sf 2104...
Charlotte Business Journal RealOp Investments has sold a 298,753-square-foot industrial property at 11524 Wilmar Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for $141 million, or about $4720/sf MSS Solutions, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company that had...
Mountain View Capital LLC has paid $526 million, or $253,000/unit, for the 200-unit Volta at Voyager apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the complex, at 11275 Nahcolite Point, from Bayley Yandell Development,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $407 million, or $154,167/unit, for the 264-unit Magnolia Terrace apartments in Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Radco Cos of...
Westmount Realty Capital has paid $309 million, or $4354/sf, for 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd, a 709,652-square-foot distribution facility in suburban Nashville, Tenn The Dallas investment manager bought the fully leased property in Mt Juliet,...
Washington Business Journal The Peterson Cos has proposed developing a 526-unit apartment complex in Ashburn, Va The Fair Lakes, Va, developer is building the property in two phases on a vacant 23-acre site at the intersection of State Route 7 and...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $1071 million, or $25682/sf, for the 417,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Portfolio in Santa Clara, Calif The non-traded REIT purchased the four-building property, at 3510-3550 Bassett St, from a venture...
Los Angeles Business Journal Roberts Cos has bought the 60-unit Dracena Palms apartments in Los Feliz, Calif, for $24 million, or $400,000/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, investment company purchased the building, at 2035 Dracena Drive, from an...