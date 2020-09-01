Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Atlantic Capital Partners and Gateway Ventures has proposed building a 742-bed student-housing property in downtown Atlanta The 247-unit property has proposed for a less-than-one-acre development site at John...
Washington Business Journal The Peterson Cos has proposed developing a 526-unit apartment complex in Ashburn, Va The Fair Lakes, Va, developer is building the property in two phases on a vacant 23-acre site at the intersection of State Route 7 and...
Dallas Morning News CT Realty Partners is developing a 330,000-square-foot office and industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The project, dubbed Stadium Logistics Center, is being built on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
PCCP LLC has provided $98 million of financing for the development of Mercer Industrial Park, a proposed 12 million-square-foot property that a venture of Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Edge Principal Advisors plans to build in Hamilton Township,...
Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
Houston Business Journal Nitya Capital has bought One Westchase Tower Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building in Houston Griffin Partners sold the 12-story property at 10777 Westheimer The purchase price was not disclosed, but it was valued at...