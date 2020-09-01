Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Atlantic Capital Partners and Gateway Ventures has proposed building a 742-bed student-housing property in downtown Atlanta The 247-unit property has proposed for a less-than-one-acre development site at John...
Atlanta Business Chronicle CIP Real Estate LLC has purchased the 12 million-square-foot Gwinnett Commons industrial complex in suburban Atlanta for $1266 million, or $10550/sf A partnership of Westmount Realty Capital and Quilvest Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group has paid $359 million, or about $5485/sf, for a pair of vacant industrial properties totaling 654,550 square feet in suburban Charlotte, NC Scannell Properties sold the buildings, the 460,880-sf 2104...
Charlotte Business Journal RealOp Investments has sold a 298,753-square-foot industrial property at 11524 Wilmar Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for $141 million, or about $4720/sf MSS Solutions, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company that had...
Washington Business Journal The Peterson Cos has proposed developing a 526-unit apartment complex in Ashburn, Va The Fair Lakes, Va, developer is building the property in two phases on a vacant 23-acre site at the intersection of State Route 7 and...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $1071 million, or $25682/sf, for the 417,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Portfolio in Santa Clara, Calif The non-traded REIT purchased the four-building property, at 3510-3550 Bassett St, from a venture...
Dallas Morning News CT Realty Partners is developing a 330,000-square-foot office and industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The project, dubbed Stadium Logistics Center, is being built on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...