San Antonio Business Journal Texas developer Oden Hughes is offering for sale the Amara Apartments, a 308-unit property in San Antonio JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the property, which opened last year at 19327 Talavera Ridge An asking...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties is offering for sale the Reston Arboretum, the 95,337-square-foot office building at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Colliers International to market the property, which opened in...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has scheduled a foreclosure auction for Oct 15 on the 19-story 590 Fifth Ave office building in Manhattan The New York REIT holds a $25 million mezzanine loan against the 100,000-square-foot property Thor...
Bisnow The 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC, is being placed on the auction block on Aug 28 Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp had acquired the property three years ago for $78 million, or about $265/sf , and secured $671...
New York Post The Trump Organization has pulled the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, from the sales market The company in October had hired JLL to market the 263-room property, which was expected to sell for more than $500 million, or...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co wants to sell a 25-acre development site in Boston that used to serve as parking lots for the company's Gillette subsidiary The site is bordered by Binford Street, A Street and the Fort Point Channel...
Dallas Morning News LanCarte Commercial has been hired to market for sale the former Pier 1 Import's distribution center in Mansfield, Texas, about 22 miles southeast of Fort Worth, Texas Lonejack II LLC had paid $18 million, or about $3913/sf, for...
The Colony Capital Inc venture that owns 48 hotels that secure $780 million of CMBS debt expects to turn the collateral portfolio over to Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2017-CHOP, the deal that holds the loan The investment manager owns...
Washington Business Journal A seven-building industrial complex in Baltimore is heading to the auction block on Sept 10 AJ Billig & Co Auctioneers is hosting the auction The suggested opening bid is $500,000 The 172,575-square-foot property...