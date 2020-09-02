Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Americold Realty Trust has paid $825 million, or about $589/sf, for a pair of refrigerated warehouse properties with a combined 14 million square feet in the Dallas area The Atlanta industrial REIT bought the properties from AM-C...
Dallas Morning News Turner Impact Capital has bought the 270-unit Ventana workforce housing property in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5555 Spring Valley Road, has a swimming pool, clubhouse, business and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
RFR Realty has paid $350 million, or nearly $609/sf, for the 575,000-square-foot office building at 522 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor acquired the 23-story property from Morgan Stanley, which had owned it since 2007 Morgan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carter Multifamily has paid $267 million, or $111,250/unit, for the 240-unit Summerchase at Riverchase apartment property in Hoover, Ala The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from TriBridge...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development is building a 274-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Harrisburg, Pa, company is developing the property on a four-acre site at 3101 and 3201 North Federal Highway in the...
South Florida Business Journal FCI Residential has lined up $525 million of construction financing for the development of a 370-unit apartment property in Lake Worth, Fla The property, dubbed Catalina at Lake Worth, is being built on 30 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Development has sold a 25,720-square-foot retail and medical-office building in Delray Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $51516/sf A company managed by Kenneth E Gaul of Port Jefferson, NY,...