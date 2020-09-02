Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
Berkadia has funded a $30 million bridge loan against the 144-unit Woodside Gardens apartment property in Annapolis, Md The loan allowed the property’s owner, Fairstead Capital of New York, to refinance a $213 million Freddie Mac loan and to...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carter Multifamily has paid $267 million, or $111,250/unit, for the 240-unit Summerchase at Riverchase apartment property in Hoover, Ala The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from TriBridge...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has provided $190 million of financing against International Plaza I and II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 764,990 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas Cushman...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Development has sold a 25,720-square-foot retail and medical-office building in Delray Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $51516/sf A company managed by Kenneth E Gaul of Port Jefferson, NY,...
PCCP LLC has provided $98 million of financing for the development of Mercer Industrial Park, a proposed 12 million-square-foot property that a venture of Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Edge Principal Advisors plans to build in Hamilton Township,...