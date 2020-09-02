Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal A company affiliated with the Arison family has sold the 275-unit Hamilton on the Bay apartment property in Miami for $90 million, or about $325,818/unit An affiliate of Apartment Investment and Management Co, a Denver...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development is building a 274-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Harrisburg, Pa, company is developing the property on a four-acre site at 3101 and 3201 North Federal Highway in the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Development has sold a 25,720-square-foot retail and medical-office building in Delray Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $51516/sf A company managed by Kenneth E Gaul of Port Jefferson, NY,...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Atlantic Capital Partners and Gateway Ventures has proposed building a 742-bed student-housing property in downtown Atlanta The 247-unit property has proposed for a less-than-one-acre development site at John...