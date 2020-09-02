Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
Berkadia has funded a $30 million bridge loan against the 144-unit Woodside Gardens apartment property in Annapolis, Md The loan allowed the property’s owner, Fairstead Capital of New York, to refinance a $213 million Freddie Mac loan and to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carter Multifamily has paid $267 million, or $111,250/unit, for the 240-unit Summerchase at Riverchase apartment property in Hoover, Ala The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from TriBridge...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has provided $190 million of financing against International Plaza I and II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 764,990 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas Cushman...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Development has sold a 25,720-square-foot retail and medical-office building in Delray Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $51516/sf A company managed by Kenneth E Gaul of Port Jefferson, NY,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Belpointe Capital and Alex Brown Realty Inc is offering for sale two neighboring apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Norwalk, Conn The properties are the 129-unit Berkeley at...