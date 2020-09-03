Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office building in downtown Dallas, has come to the sales market NKF has the listing for the 173 million-square-foot property, at 1201 Elm St, which was built in 1974 It serves as collateral for a...
Boston Business Journal City Realty Group has proposed building a 262-unit apartment property at 76 Ashford St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer acquired the development site two years ago for $76 million when it housed an industrial building...
Dallas Morning News Americold Realty Trust has paid $825 million, or about $589/sf, for a pair of refrigerated warehouse properties with a combined 14 million square feet in the Dallas area The Atlanta industrial REIT bought the properties from AM-C...
Dallas Morning News Turner Impact Capital has bought the 270-unit Ventana workforce housing property in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5555 Spring Valley Road, has a swimming pool, clubhouse, business and...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development is building a 274-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Harrisburg, Pa, company is developing the property on a four-acre site at 3101 and 3201 North Federal Highway in the...
South Florida Business Journal FCI Residential has lined up $525 million of construction financing for the development of a 370-unit apartment property in Lake Worth, Fla The property, dubbed Catalina at Lake Worth, is being built on 30 acres at...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...