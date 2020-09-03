Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The 478-room Hilton Times Square hotel in Manhattan is closing its doors permanently next month Sunstone Hotel Investors owns the property, which serves as collateral for a $765 million loan that’s securitized through...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development is building a 274-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Harrisburg, Pa, company is developing the property on a four-acre site at 3101 and 3201 North Federal Highway in the...
South Florida Business Journal FCI Residential has lined up $525 million of construction financing for the development of a 370-unit apartment property in Lake Worth, Fla The property, dubbed Catalina at Lake Worth, is being built on 30 acres at...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Atlantic Capital Partners and Gateway Ventures has proposed building a 742-bed student-housing property in downtown Atlanta The 247-unit property has proposed for a less-than-one-acre development site at John...