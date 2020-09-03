Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
Dallas Morning News OM Housing is building a 112-unit affordable-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The property, which is being called Lakeview Pointe Apartments, is being built at 3102 Zion Road, near Lake Ray Hubbard It will...
Boston Business Journal City Realty Group has proposed building a 262-unit apartment property at 76 Ashford St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer acquired the development site two years ago for $76 million when it housed an industrial building...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development is building a 274-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Harrisburg, Pa, company is developing the property on a four-acre site at 3101 and 3201 North Federal Highway in the...
South Florida Business Journal FCI Residential has lined up $525 million of construction financing for the development of a 370-unit apartment property in Lake Worth, Fla The property, dubbed Catalina at Lake Worth, is being built on 30 acres at...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 246-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being planned for a roughly two-acre site at 1601 East Colonial Drive It would include 15 live/work units...
Orlando Business Journal Two apartment proposals are set to go before Osceola County, Fla, officials tomorrow Both properties are being planned for vacant development sites near the Walt Disney World theme park Harris Civil Engineers LLC of Orlando...