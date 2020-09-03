Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The 478-room Hilton Times Square hotel in Manhattan is closing its doors permanently next month Sunstone Hotel Investors owns the property, which serves as collateral for a $765 million loan that’s securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has negotiated an agreement that allows it to tap into a reserve account to cover its debt-service obligations and operating expenses at the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
Berkadia has funded a $30 million bridge loan against the 144-unit Woodside Gardens apartment property in Annapolis, Md The loan allowed the property’s owner, Fairstead of New York, to refinance a $213 million Freddie Mac loan and to fund an...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carter Multifamily has paid $267 million, or $111,250/unit, for the 240-unit Summerchase at Riverchase apartment property in Hoover, Ala The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from TriBridge...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...