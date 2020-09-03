Log In or Subscribe to read more
Investors Real Estate Trust has sold four apartment properties with 691 units in Grand Forks, ND, for $425 million, or $61,505/unit NorthMarq originated $334 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the undisclosed buyer’s acquisition The...
Dallas Morning News Americold Realty Trust has paid $825 million, or about $589/sf, for a pair of refrigerated warehouse properties with a combined 14 million square feet in the Dallas area The Atlanta industrial REIT bought the properties from AM-C...
Dallas Morning News Turner Impact Capital has bought the 270-unit Ventana workforce housing property in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5555 Spring Valley Road, has a swimming pool, clubhouse, business and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
RFR Realty has paid $350 million, or nearly $609/sf, for the 575,000-square-foot office building at 522 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor acquired the 23-story property from Morgan Stanley, which had owned it since 2007 Morgan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carter Multifamily has paid $267 million, or $111,250/unit, for the 240-unit Summerchase at Riverchase apartment property in Hoover, Ala The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from TriBridge...
South Florida Business Journal A company affiliated with the Arison family has sold the 275-unit Hamilton on the Bay apartment property in Miami for $90 million, or about $325,818/unit An affiliate of Apartment Investment and Management Co, a Denver...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Development has sold a 25,720-square-foot retail and medical-office building in Delray Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $51516/sf A company managed by Kenneth E Gaul of Port Jefferson, NY,...