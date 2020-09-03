Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal City Realty Group has proposed building a 262-unit apartment property at 76 Ashford St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer acquired the development site two years ago for $76 million when it housed an industrial building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has negotiated an agreement that allows it to tap into a reserve account to cover its debt-service obligations and operating expenses at the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has formally agreed to transfer to its lender eight hotels with 1,054 rooms that back a $114 million mortgage through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The move was expected as the Dallas REIT previously had advised its...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...
Berkadia has funded a $30 million bridge loan against the 144-unit Woodside Gardens apartment property in Annapolis, Md The loan allowed the property’s owner, Fairstead of New York, to refinance a $213 million Freddie Mac loan and to fund an...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carter Multifamily has paid $267 million, or $111,250/unit, for the 240-unit Summerchase at Riverchase apartment property in Hoover, Ala The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from TriBridge...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...