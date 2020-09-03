Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...
Washington Business Journal The Peterson Cos has proposed developing a 526-unit apartment complex in Ashburn, Va The Fair Lakes, Va, developer is building the property in two phases on a vacant 23-acre site at the intersection of State Route 7 and...
Reading Eagle Namdar Realty Group has acquired the 800,000-square-foot Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pa, about four miles east of Reading, Pa The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property, at 1665 State Hill Road, from Allied Properties of...
Austin Business Journal Auctane LCC has agreed to a lease 105,385 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas The company, an operator of several e-commerce shipping software brands, is taking its space at The Grove at Shoal Creek mixed-use...
Washington Business Journal Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc acquired the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie mall in Washington, DC, at a recent auction for $38 million, or $129/sf As reported, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, the...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Property Partners has secured $110 million of financing against Silver Spring Metro Plaza, a 708,000-square-foot mixed-use complex in Silver Spring, Md Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale provided the loan, which...
SFGate Pinterest has paid $895 million to terminate its lease for 490,000 square feet of office space at the planned 88 Bluxome mixed-use development in San Francisco The social media company’s decision to terminate the lease is part of its...