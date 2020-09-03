Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office building in downtown Dallas, has come to the sales market NKF has the listing for the 173 million-square-foot property, at 1201 Elm St, which was built in 1974 It serves as collateral for a...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Belpointe Capital and Alex Brown Realty Inc is offering for sale two neighboring apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Norwalk, Conn The properties are the 129-unit Berkeley at...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas developer Oden Hughes is offering for sale the Amara Apartments, a 308-unit property in San Antonio JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the property, which opened last year at 19327 Talavera Ridge An asking...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties is offering for sale the Reston Arboretum, the 95,337-square-foot office building at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Colliers International to market the property, which opened in...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has scheduled a foreclosure auction for Oct 15 on the 19-story 590 Fifth Ave office building in Manhattan The New York REIT holds a $25 million mezzanine loan against the 100,000-square-foot property Thor...
Bisnow The 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC, is being placed on the auction block on Aug 28 Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp had acquired the property three years ago for $78 million, or about $265/sf , and secured $671...
New York Post The Trump Organization has pulled the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, from the sales market The company in October had hired JLL to market the 263-room property, which was expected to sell for more than $500 million, or...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co wants to sell a 25-acre development site in Boston that used to serve as parking lots for the company's Gillette subsidiary The site is bordered by Binford Street, A Street and the Fort Point Channel...