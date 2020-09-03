Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News OM Housing is building a 112-unit affordable-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The property, which is being called Lakeview Pointe Apartments, is being built at 3102 Zion Road, near Lake Ray Hubbard It will...
Dallas Morning News Americold Realty Trust has paid $825 million, or about $589/sf, for a pair of refrigerated warehouse properties with a combined 14 million square feet in the Dallas area The Atlanta industrial REIT bought the properties from AM-C...
Dallas Morning News Turner Impact Capital has bought the 270-unit Ventana workforce housing property in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5555 Spring Valley Road, has a swimming pool, clubhouse, business and...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Belpointe Capital and Alex Brown Realty Inc is offering for sale two neighboring apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Norwalk, Conn The properties are the 129-unit Berkeley at...
Dallas Morning News CT Realty Partners is developing a 330,000-square-foot office and industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The project, dubbed Stadium Logistics Center, is being built on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
Dallas Business Journal Freshpet Inc is breaking ground this fall on a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Ennis, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of Dallas The Secaucus, NJ, pet food maker is building the property on about 74 acres along...
Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
Houston Business Journal Nitya Capital has bought One Westchase Tower Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building in Houston Griffin Partners sold the 12-story property at 10777 Westheimer The purchase price was not disclosed, but it was valued at...