Bisnow Silverstone Senior Living has filed plans for a seniors-housing building at the intersection of Westpark and Greensboro drives in Tysons, Va The building will have a continuing-care facility with 200 units and an additional 53,000 square feet...
Boston Business Journal A venture of John Hancock Life Insurance Co and the University of California Board of Regents is offering for sale 601 Congress St, a 482,000-square-foot office building in Boston NKF Capital Markets has been tapped to market...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of the Irvine Corporate Center in Santa Ana, Calif, has put the fully leased office property up for sale through JLL, shooting for a $41 million sales price MX3 Ventures bought the...
Baltimore Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc plans on constructing a 169,812-square-foot office and laboratory building at 2400 Tidewater St in Baltimore The Pasadena, Calif, REIT has hired JLL to handle leasing for the six-story...
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
Dallas Morning News Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office building in downtown Dallas, has come to the sales market NKF has the listing for the 173 million-square-foot property, at 1201 Elm St, which was built in 1974 It serves as collateral for a...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Belpointe Capital and Alex Brown Realty Inc is offering for sale two neighboring apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Norwalk, Conn The properties are the 129-unit Berkeley at...