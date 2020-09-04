Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has purchased the 420-unit Vine Apartments in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE brokered the deal The Vine, with 23 buildings at 711 Trinity Circle, was built in 1980 and includes a...
Dallas CityBizList LEDG Capital has bought Scott Plaza, a 150-unit apartment property in Houston, for an undisclosed price Scott Plaza Associates Ltd sold the complex, at 9703 Scott St, in a deal brokered by Berkadia It was built in 1970, with units...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle Housing Group has proposed developing a 125-unit affordable-housing property in Homestead, Fla The Miami developer has filed plans to develop the nine-building property on 63 acres at 601 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Industries has broken ground on two warehouses totaling 273,590 square feet in Hialeah, Fla The industrial buildings, at 4071 and 4021 West 108th St, will be part of the Countyline Corporate Park...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC is planning to build a 500-bed student-housing project near the campus of the University of Tampa The West Seneca, NY, company recently paid $54 million for the property’s 182-acre development...
Baltimore Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc plans on constructing a 169,812-square-foot office and laboratory building at 2400 Tidewater St in Baltimore The Pasadena, Calif, REIT has hired JLL to handle leasing for the six-story...
Dallas Morning News Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office building in downtown Dallas, has come to the sales market NKF has the listing for the 173 million-square-foot property, at 1201 Elm St, which was built in 1974 It serves as collateral for a...