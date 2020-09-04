Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Macy’s has hired CBRE Group Inc to market for sublease 107,712 square feet of office space in Atlanta The retailer signed a lease to occupy floors four, five and six at a mid-rise building that’s part of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Americold Realty Trust has paid $28 million, or about $24348/sf, for a 115,000-square-foot frozen warehouse property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta cold-storage industrial REIT bought the property, at 6815 Maple Lane, from the...
Baltimore Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc plans on constructing a 169,812-square-foot office and laboratory building at 2400 Tidewater St in Baltimore The Pasadena, Calif, REIT has hired JLL to handle leasing for the six-story...
Dallas Morning News OM Housing is building a 112-unit affordable-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The property, which is being called Lakeview Pointe Apartments, is being built at 3102 Zion Road, near Lake Ray Hubbard It will...
Boston Business Journal City Realty Group has proposed building a 262-unit apartment property at 76 Ashford St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer acquired the development site two years ago for $76 million when it housed an industrial building...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...