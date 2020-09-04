Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Macy’s has hired CBRE Group Inc to market for sublease 107,712 square feet of office space in Atlanta The retailer signed a lease to occupy floors four, five and six at a mid-rise building that’s part of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC is planning to build a 500-bed student-housing project near the campus of the University of Tampa The West Seneca, NY, company recently paid $54 million for the property’s 182-acre development...
Investors Real Estate Trust has sold four apartment properties with 691 units in Grand Forks, ND, for $425 million, or $61,505/unit NorthMarq originated $334 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the undisclosed buyer’s acquisition The...
Multi-Housing News Equity Residential has bought the 158-unit Notch Apartments in Newcastle, Wash, for $489 million, or $309,493/unit The Chicago REIT purchased the two-building property from Goodman Real Estate, which had finished developing it...
Dallas Morning News Americold Realty Trust has paid $825 million, or about $589/sf, for a pair of refrigerated warehouse properties with a combined 14 million square feet in the Dallas area The Atlanta industrial REIT bought the properties from AM-C...
Dallas Morning News Turner Impact Capital has bought the 270-unit Ventana workforce housing property in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5555 Spring Valley Road, has a swimming pool, clubhouse, business and...