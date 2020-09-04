Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of 90 North Real Estate Partners and Arzan Wealth is offering for sale the 321,226-square-foot office property at 18-20 Moores Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, Pa It has hired CBRE to market the...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that malls in New York City can re-open on Sept 9, but only at 50 percent capacity Malls in other parts of the state were allowed to re-open in July Indoor dining in the city is still...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of the Irvine Corporate Center in Santa Ana, Calif, has put the fully leased office property up for sale through JLL, shooting for a $41 million sales price MX3 Ventures bought the...
Dallas Morning News Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office building in downtown Dallas, has come to the sales market NKF has the listing for the 173 million-square-foot property, at 1201 Elm St, which was built in 1974 It serves as collateral for a...
Boston Business Journal City Realty Group has proposed building a 262-unit apartment property at 76 Ashford St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer acquired the development site two years ago for $76 million when it housed an industrial building...
Commercial Observer The 478-room Hilton Times Square hotel in Manhattan is closing its doors permanently next month Sunstone Hotel Investors owns the property, which serves as collateral for a $765 million loan that’s securitized through...
The venture of Cindat Capital Management Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust that owns a portfolio of seven select-service hotels with 1,087 rooms in Manhattan is on the hunt for $50 million of preferred equity The portfolio is encumbered by a $300...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...