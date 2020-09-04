Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList LEDG Capital has bought Scott Plaza, a 150-unit apartment property in Houston, for an undisclosed price Scott Plaza Associates Ltd sold the complex, at 9703 Scott St, in a deal brokered by Berkadia It was built in 1970, with units...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors is converting a portion of the former Friedrich Air Conditioning property in San Antonio’s East Side area into 347 multifamily units The project, dubbed Friedrich Lofts, is being built at...
Rentvcom A private investment group has sold to an undisclosed buyer the 184-unit Spring Mountain Apartments in Corning, Calif, for $1445 million, or $78,532/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller in the transaction The 15-building...
South Florida Business Journal MMB Commercial Properties Co has sold the 35,496-square-foot medical-office building at 13780 SW 26th St/Coral Way in Miami for $10 million, or about $28172/sf An affiliate of Santos Medical & Rehabilitation bought...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Americold Realty Trust has paid $28 million, or about $24348/sf, for a 115,000-square-foot frozen warehouse property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta cold-storage industrial REIT bought the property, at 6815 Maple Lane, from the...
Dallas Morning News Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office building in downtown Dallas, has come to the sales market NKF has the listing for the 173 million-square-foot property, at 1201 Elm St, which was built in 1974 It serves as collateral for a...
Dallas Morning News OM Housing is building a 112-unit affordable-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The property, which is being called Lakeview Pointe Apartments, is being built at 3102 Zion Road, near Lake Ray Hubbard It will...
Investors Real Estate Trust has sold four apartment properties with 691 units in Grand Forks, ND, for $425 million, or $61,505/unit NorthMarq originated $334 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the undisclosed buyer’s acquisition The...