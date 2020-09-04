Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of 90 North Real Estate Partners and Arzan Wealth is offering for sale the 321,226-square-foot office property at 18-20 Moores Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, Pa It has hired CBRE to market the...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors is converting a portion of the former Friedrich Air Conditioning property in San Antonio’s East Side area into 347 multifamily units The project, dubbed Friedrich Lofts, is being built at...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle Housing Group has proposed developing a 125-unit affordable-housing property in Homestead, Fla The Miami developer has filed plans to develop the nine-building property on 63 acres at 601 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Industries has broken ground on two warehouses totaling 273,590 square feet in Hialeah, Fla The industrial buildings, at 4071 and 4021 West 108th St, will be part of the Countyline Corporate Park...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC is planning to build a 500-bed student-housing project near the campus of the University of Tampa The West Seneca, NY, company recently paid $54 million for the property’s 182-acre development...
Baltimore Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc plans on constructing a 169,812-square-foot office and laboratory building at 2400 Tidewater St in Baltimore The Pasadena, Calif, REIT has hired JLL to handle leasing for the six-story...
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...