Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle Housing Group has proposed developing a 125-unit affordable-housing property in Homestead, Fla The Miami developer has filed plans to develop the nine-building property on 63 acres at 601 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal MMB Commercial Properties Co has sold the 35,496-square-foot medical-office building at 13780 SW 26th St/Coral Way in Miami for $10 million, or about $28172/sf An affiliate of Santos Medical & Rehabilitation bought...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Macy’s has hired CBRE Group Inc to market for sublease 107,712 square feet of office space in Atlanta The retailer signed a lease to occupy floors four, five and six at a mid-rise building that’s part of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC is planning to build a 500-bed student-housing project near the campus of the University of Tampa The West Seneca, NY, company recently paid $54 million for the property’s 182-acre development...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Americold Realty Trust has paid $28 million, or about $24348/sf, for a 115,000-square-foot frozen warehouse property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta cold-storage industrial REIT bought the property, at 6815 Maple Lane, from the...
Baltimore Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc plans on constructing a 169,812-square-foot office and laboratory building at 2400 Tidewater St in Baltimore The Pasadena, Calif, REIT has hired JLL to handle leasing for the six-story...