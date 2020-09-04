Log In or Subscribe to read more
Despite the beating that the commercial real estate market has taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late with their payments declined yet again last month, to 1,945 with a balance of $488...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on operators of luxury and upper upscale hotels in large urban markets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, just one such operator, reported that July occupancy...
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
Commercial real estate market conditions ought to return to normal some time next year, according to a survey of mortgage and investment-sales brokers by Berkadia Things already are starting to revert to normalcy as property transaction activity...
The United States hotel sector's recovery is expected to take longer than earlier predicted STR and Tourism Economics expect the national occupancy rate to end the year at 398 percent That's down from an earlier projection of 416 percent And...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage origination volumes plunged in the second quarter by 48 percent when compared with a year ago, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association The decline is based on a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT, which owns 25 retail properties, including 21 enclosed malls that were shuttered for 86 days during the second quarter, said sales at some reopened properties have been surprisingly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of class-C, or workforce housing, properties collected only 727 percent of rents due during the first week of August The data, compiled by the National Multifamily Housing Council, compares with an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va, hotel market has continued to outperform the sector in terms of occupancy, with a 641 percent rate for the week through August 1 It's the only market tracked by STR to...