South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC is planning to build a 500-bed student-housing project near the campus of the University of Tampa The West Seneca, NY, company recently paid $54 million for the property’s 182-acre development...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Americold Realty Trust has paid $28 million, or about $24348/sf, for a 115,000-square-foot frozen warehouse property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta cold-storage industrial REIT bought the property, at 6815 Maple Lane, from the...
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...