South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Macy’s has hired CBRE Group Inc to market for sublease 107,712 square feet of office space in Atlanta The retailer signed a lease to occupy floors four, five and six at a mid-rise building that’s part of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Thomas & Hutton is planning to build a 175 million-square-foot industrial project in Ellabell, Ga, about 23 miles west of Savannah, Ga The project has been proposed for 10 land parcels on US Highway 80 North and will...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC is planning to build a 500-bed student-housing project near the campus of the University of Tampa The West Seneca, NY, company recently paid $54 million for the property’s 182-acre development...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Americold Realty Trust has paid $28 million, or about $24348/sf, for a 115,000-square-foot frozen warehouse property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta cold-storage industrial REIT bought the property, at 6815 Maple Lane, from the...
Baltimore Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc plans on constructing a 169,812-square-foot office and laboratory building at 2400 Tidewater St in Baltimore The Pasadena, Calif, REIT has hired JLL to handle leasing for the six-story...
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
Dallas Morning News OM Housing is building a 112-unit affordable-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The property, which is being called Lakeview Pointe Apartments, is being built at 3102 Zion Road, near Lake Ray Hubbard It will...