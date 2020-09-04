Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of John Hancock Life Insurance Co and the University of California Board of Regents is offering for sale 601 Congress St, a 482,000-square-foot office building in Boston NKF Capital Markets has been tapped to market...
The Trump Administration last Tuesday enacted a federal moratorium against residential evictions through the end of the year But the apartment industry is up in arms because the action does nothing to address the income shortfall that would result...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Industries has broken ground on two warehouses totaling 273,590 square feet in Hialeah, Fla The industrial buildings, at 4071 and 4021 West 108th St, will be part of the Countyline Corporate Park...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Macy’s has hired CBRE Group Inc to market for sublease 107,712 square feet of office space in Atlanta The retailer signed a lease to occupy floors four, five and six at a mid-rise building that’s part of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Credit Suisse has provided $224 million of financing to help fund RFR Realty’s acquisition of 522 Fifth Ave, a 575,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan As reported, the New York investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $637 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 606 units in Miami The debt allowed the properties’ owner, Fisher Management Co of...