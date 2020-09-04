Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal MMB Commercial Properties Co has sold the 35,496-square-foot medical-office building at 13780 SW 26th St/Coral Way in Miami for $10 million, or about $28172/sf An affiliate of Santos Medical & Rehabilitation bought...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Americold Realty Trust has paid $28 million, or about $24348/sf, for a 115,000-square-foot frozen warehouse property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta cold-storage industrial REIT bought the property, at 6815 Maple Lane, from the...
Investors Real Estate Trust has sold four apartment properties with 691 units in Grand Forks, ND, for $425 million, or $61,505/unit NorthMarq originated $334 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the undisclosed buyer’s acquisition The...
Multi-Housing News Equity Residential has bought the 158-unit Notch Apartments in Newcastle, Wash, for $489 million, or $309,493/unit The Chicago REIT purchased the two-building property from Goodman Real Estate, which had finished developing it...
Dallas Morning News Americold Realty Trust has paid $825 million, or about $589/sf, for a pair of refrigerated warehouse properties with a combined 14 million square feet in the Dallas area The Atlanta industrial REIT bought the properties from AM-C...
Dallas Morning News Turner Impact Capital has bought the 270-unit Ventana workforce housing property in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5555 Spring Valley Road, has a swimming pool, clubhouse, business and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has bought the Malibu Bay affordable-housing complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $38 million, or about $143,939/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the 264-unit...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Peak Capital Partners has paid $1692 million, or about $68,780/unit, for the 246-unit St Croix apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla Cornerstone Group sold the affordable-housing property, which sits on...