A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Citymark Capital has completed capital-raising for its second value-add apartment investment vehicle The Cleveland investment manager, which was formed five years ago by Daniel Walsh, the former national head of KeyBank’s real estate capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Machine Investment Group, which recently was launched by former Garrison Investment Group executives Andy Kwon and Eric Rosenthal, will be pursuing properties in every major asset class Given that hotel...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Andy Kwon and Eric Rosenthal, who previously held senior posts in the real estate investing operation of Garrison Investment Group, have formed Machine Investment Group to pursue opportunistic deals...
Commercial Observer Parkway Corp has secured $187 million of financing and preferred equity against the 305,000-square-foot office project at 2222 Market St in Philadelphia A group of lenders led by Citizens Bank provided the senior debt, while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbert Management has raised nearly $300 million of a targeted $800 million for its latest, and largest, real estate fund yet The Birmingham, Ala, investment manager, which has $67 billion of assets under...
Watermark Lodging Trust Inc, which last month had warned about its ability to remain a "going concern," has raised $200 million from Oaktree Capital Management and Ascendant Capital Partners, allowing it to stabilize its balance sheet and possibly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SITE Centers Corp and Blackstone Group are divvying up 18 remaining shopping centers from a pair of ventures they had formed roughly five years ago The ventures are being terminated as they've shrunk to...