Atlanta Business Chronicle Macy’s has hired CBRE Group Inc to market for sublease 107,712 square feet of office space in Atlanta The retailer signed a lease to occupy floors four, five and six at a mid-rise building that’s part of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mailchimp has agreed to lease more than 300,000 square feet of office space at a $300 million dual-tower office development that’s under construction along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail The Atlanta company,...
Pittsburgh Business Times MedCare Equipment Co has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 100,000-sf distribution center that’s currently under construction in the Pittsburgh suburb of Export, Pa The building is part of the Bushy Run...
Pittsburgh Business Times Dollar Bank has signed a lease for 76,000 square feet at 20 Stanwix St, a 337,378-sf office building in Pittsburgh that it will use as its headquarters The company’s current headquarters is in 100,000 sf at the Three...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Discovery Communications did not pay rent in June and July at 850 Third Ave in Manhattan The parent company of The Discovery Channel has been leasing 160,000 square feet at the property, but...
Commercial Observer Cohen Brothers Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that Saks & Co owes $19 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at 135 East 57th St in Manhattan The retailer in November 2015 had...
Austin Business Journal Auctane LCC has agreed to a lease 105,385 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas The company, an operator of several e-commerce shipping software brands, is taking its space at The Grove at Shoal Creek mixed-use...
The Real Deal Judges for the New York State Appellate Division of the Supreme Court have ruled that developers can start work on three apartment projects in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood The unanimous decision rejected a challenge...
SFGate Pinterest has paid $895 million to terminate its lease for 490,000 square feet of office space at the planned 88 Bluxome mixed-use development in San Francisco The social media company’s decision to terminate the lease is part of its...