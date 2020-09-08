Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized loans against hotel and retail properties continued to pour into special servicing last month, increasing the volume of those loans by $46 billion, to $5425 billion, or 1004 percent of the CMBS universe tracked by Trepp LLC It's the...
Magma Equities has paid $27 million, or $139,175/unit, for the 194-unit Charleston Hall Apartments in Smyrna, Tenn The Manhattan Beach, Calif, apartment specialist, which targets class-B properties that it repositions, bought the 34-year-old...
The Connor Group has paid $105 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Lowry Apartments in Denver The Dayton, Ohio, real estate investment company bought the property, at 8505 Lowry Blvd, from Alliance Residential Co, which was...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly all the alternative lenders that Moody’s Investors Service rates had increased their cash holdings in the second quarter when compared with a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted...
Dallas Business Journal The Lookout, a 259-unit apartment complex in Dallas, has traded hands Hilltop Residential bought the property, at 9330 Lookout Point, from Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has purchased a 395,880-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price Mohr Capital sold the industrial property, at 2155 Interstate 20, and was represented in the deal...