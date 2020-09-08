Log In or Subscribe to read more
Magma Equities has paid $27 million, or $139,175/unit, for the 194-unit Charleston Hall Apartments in Smyrna, Tenn The Manhattan Beach, Calif, apartment specialist, which targets class-B properties that it repositions, bought the 34-year-old...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...
Dallas Business Journal The Lookout, a 259-unit apartment complex in Dallas, has traded hands Hilltop Residential bought the property, at 9330 Lookout Point, from Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has purchased a 395,880-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price Mohr Capital sold the industrial property, at 2155 Interstate 20, and was represented in the deal...
Dallas Morning News B&M Management, a Montgomery, Ala, investment management company, has bought the 249-unit Alta Maple Station apartments in Dallas Wood Partners sold the property, at 5522 Maple Ave in the city’s Medical District, which...
Dallas Morning News A venture of SPI Advisory, Shelby Investments and Prebarich Investments has bought the 125-unit Dylan Apartments in Dallas Crow Holdings sold the property, at 4533 Cedar Springs Road in the city’s Oak Lawn...
Rentvcom Stockbridge Real Estate has bought Waterfront at Harbor Bay, a 385,000-square-foot office property in Alameda, Calif, for $1275 million, or $33117/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, at...