Dallas Business Journal The Lookout, a 259-unit apartment complex in Dallas, has traded hands Hilltop Residential bought the property, at 9330 Lookout Point, from Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has purchased a 395,880-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price Mohr Capital sold the industrial property, at 2155 Interstate 20, and was represented in the deal...
Dallas Morning News Benbrooke Realty Investment Co has tapped JLL to market for sale the Oncor Building, a 300,347-square-foot office and retail building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The 16-story property, at 115 West Seventh St, was built in 1960...
Dallas Morning News Earl Owen Co has signed a lease for 101,000 square feet of industrial space at 1135 West Trinity Mills Road in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Lee & Associates negotiated the lease The landlord was not...
Dallas Morning News A venture of SPI Advisory, Shelby Investments and Prebarich Investments has bought the 125-unit Dylan Apartments in Dallas Crow Holdings sold the property, at 4533 Cedar Springs Road in the city’s Oak Lawn...
Rentvcom Stockbridge Real Estate has bought Waterfront at Harbor Bay, a 385,000-square-foot office property in Alameda, Calif, for $1275 million, or $33117/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, at...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has purchased the 420-unit Vine Apartments in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE brokered the deal The Vine, with 23 buildings at 711 Trinity Circle, was built in 1980 and includes a...
Dallas CityBizList LEDG Capital has bought Scott Plaza, a 150-unit apartment property in Houston, for an undisclosed price Scott Plaza Associates Ltd sold the complex, at 9703 Scott St, in a deal brokered by Berkadia It was built in 1970, with units...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors is converting a portion of the former Friedrich Air Conditioning property in San Antonio’s East Side area into 347 multifamily units The project, dubbed Friedrich Lofts, is being built at...