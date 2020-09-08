Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a $50 million mixed-use project in Concord, NC The three-building property is being built at 30 Market St, 26 Union St South and 25 Barbrick Ave SW and would...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Romesh Panchal and the Geisler, Meeks and Strasberg families is seeking approval to build a mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla Plans for the 178-acre site near the Orlando International Airport call for 100...
Dallas Morning News Benbrooke Realty Investment Co has tapped JLL to market for sale the Oncor Building, a 300,347-square-foot office and retail building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The 16-story property, at 115 West Seventh St, was built in 1960...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of 90 North Real Estate Partners and Arzan Wealth is offering for sale the 321,226-square-foot office property at 18-20 Moores Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, Pa It has hired CBRE to market the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of John Hancock Life Insurance Co and the University of California Board of Regents is offering for sale 601 Congress St, a 482,000-square-foot office building in Boston NKF Capital Markets has been tapped to market...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle Housing Group has proposed developing a 125-unit affordable-housing property in Homestead, Fla The Miami developer has filed plans to develop the nine-building property on 63 acres at 601 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal MMB Commercial Properties Co has sold the 35,496-square-foot medical-office building at 13780 SW 26th St/Coral Way in Miami for $10 million, or about $28172/sf An affiliate of Santos Medical & Rehabilitation bought...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Industries has broken ground on two warehouses totaling 273,590 square feet in Hialeah, Fla The industrial buildings, at 4071 and 4021 West 108th St, will be part of the Countyline Corporate Park...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...