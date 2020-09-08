Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a $50 million mixed-use project in Concord, NC The three-building property is being built at 30 Market St, 26 Union St South and 25 Barbrick Ave SW and would...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Romesh Panchal and the Geisler, Meeks and Strasberg families is seeking approval to build a mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla Plans for the 178-acre site near the Orlando International Airport call for 100...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly all the alternative lenders that Moody’s Investors Service rates had increased their cash holdings in the second quarter when compared with a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted...
A group of lenders led by Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank has provided $600 million of financing to fund SL Green Realty Corp’s redevelopment of 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The...
Bisnow Silverstone Senior Living has filed plans for a seniors-housing building at the intersection of Westpark and Greensboro drives in Tysons, Va The building will have a continuing-care facility with 200 units and an additional 53,000 square feet...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that malls in New York City can re-open on Sept 9, but only at 50 percent capacity Malls in other parts of the state were allowed to re-open in July Indoor dining in the city is still...