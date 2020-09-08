Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal The Lookout, a 259-unit apartment complex in Dallas, has traded hands Hilltop Residential bought the property, at 9330 Lookout Point, from Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has purchased a 395,880-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price Mohr Capital sold the industrial property, at 2155 Interstate 20, and was represented in the deal...
Dallas Morning News B&M Management, a Montgomery, Ala, investment management company, has bought the 249-unit Alta Maple Station apartments in Dallas Wood Partners sold the property, at 5522 Maple Ave in the city’s Medical District, which...
Dallas Morning News A venture of SPI Advisory, Shelby Investments and Prebarich Investments has bought the 125-unit Dylan Apartments in Dallas Crow Holdings sold the property, at 4533 Cedar Springs Road in the city’s Oak Lawn...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has purchased the 420-unit Vine Apartments in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE brokered the deal The Vine, with 23 buildings at 711 Trinity Circle, was built in 1980 and includes a...
Dallas CityBizList LEDG Capital has bought Scott Plaza, a 150-unit apartment property in Houston, for an undisclosed price Scott Plaza Associates Ltd sold the complex, at 9703 Scott St, in a deal brokered by Berkadia It was built in 1970, with units...
Rentvcom A private investment group has sold to an undisclosed buyer the 184-unit Spring Mountain Apartments in Corning, Calif, for $1445 million, or $78,532/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller in the transaction The 15-building...
South Florida Business Journal MMB Commercial Properties Co has sold the 35,496-square-foot medical-office building at 13780 SW 26th St/Coral Way in Miami for $10 million, or about $28172/sf An affiliate of Santos Medical & Rehabilitation bought...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Jenco Properties has bought AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $6753 million, or about $309,771/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company purchased the complex from AMLI...