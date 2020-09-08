Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly all the alternative lenders that Moody’s Investors Service rates had increased their cash holdings in the second quarter when compared with a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted...
Occupancies at US hotels declined for the second week in a row during the week through Aug 29, to 482 percent from 488 percent the previous week, according to STR At the high point, during the week through Aug 22, occupancy reached 502 percent, the...
Commercial Observer The 478-room Hilton Times Square hotel in Manhattan is closing its doors permanently next month Sunstone Hotel Investors owns the property, which serves as collateral for a $765 million loan that’s securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has negotiated an agreement that allows it to tap into a reserve account to cover its debt-service obligations and operating expenses at the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has provided $190 million of financing against International Plaza I and II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 764,990 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas Cushman...
Despite the beating that the commercial real estate market has taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late with their payments declined yet again last month, to 1,945 with a balance of $488...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on operators of luxury and upper upscale hotels in large urban markets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, just one such operator, reported that July occupancy...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lundin Development Co, which just months ago was able to negotiate a five-year term extension of the $2016 million CMBS loan against its Showcase at Indio retail property in Indio, Calif, has just managed...