Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
Los Angeles Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 70-unit Avalon Venice Apartments in Venice, Calif, for $65 million, or $928,571/unit The Boston real estate investment company purchased the building, at 512 Rose Ave, from AvalonBay Communities...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is building a 27-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being built at 2401 McKinney Ave, near Maple Avenue It will have 670,000 square feet of office space, a 15,000-sf retail...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale Sherry Lane Place, a 20-story office building that’s part of the Preston Center complex in Dallas An unidentified New York real estate investment partnership owns the property,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stuart Shaw Family Partnership Ltd and Sycamore Strategies LLC has proposed developing a 130-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, with a mix of market-rate and affordable units, is being built on the site...
Dallas Morning News Swiss American CDMO is building a 131,760-square-foot industrial facility in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The company, which manufactures skin- and wound-care products, is developing the property at 1540 Luma Road The...
Houston Business Journal Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development has started construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston The property, dubbed Cedar Port Trade Center, is being built as...